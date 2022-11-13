Alasdair Gray: A Life in Progress

Not Available

Alasdair Gray is one of the giants of Scottish Arts, gaining a reputation as a great writer, artist, notorious drunkard, irascible interviewee and controversial essayist. In this intimate portrait, filmed over the course of 15 years, he has allowed himself to be filmed creating work that has become part of the living heritage of Scotland. This feature length documentary gets behind the hype, revealing a character who is by turns incisive, chaotic and laugh out loud funny. There is no one better that Alasdair if you want to understand the cultural drive for independence.