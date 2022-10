Not Available

A group of "regular guys" goes on an unguided float-fishing trip down one of Alaska's finest fishing streams, the Goodnews River. The Goodnews River starts in the remote Ahklun Mountains of the Togiak Wilderness, where the nearest road that leads anywhere is 350 miles away! Join us on a float from the mountains to the sea. We weren't the only ones fishing! See how a brown bear encounter turns out.