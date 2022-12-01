Not Available

On June 6, 1912, the Katmai region of Alaska experienced a volcanic eruption so devastating that falling ash blacked out the sun for three days 100 miles away. The magnitude of the deadly blast was four times greater than Mount Pinatubo and 100 times more powerful than Mount St. Helens. Yet, in an amazing display of nature's capacity for renewal, life in the surrounding area not only continues but flourishes. Visit Katmai National Park which today contains the highest density of brown bears in the world. Observe extraordinary salmon runs and thriving grasses amidst a breathtaking landscape. Discover the story of one of the largest volcanic eruptions in human history and see how a barren wasteland of ash and lava can once again find life in Alaska's Deadly Volcano.