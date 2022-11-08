Not Available

Sand, wind, and light intermingle with the emulsions. The viewer is the star. N. D. ”Alaya manages a perfection of ‘musical’ light across a space of time greater in length than would seem possible (consider how brief most such perfected works are, such as Peter Kubelka, say) … and with minimal means of line and tone. … After about three minutes I began to be aware of the subtlety of rhythm, within each shot and shot-to-shot, which carried each cut, causing each new image to sit in-the-light of those several previous … a little short of a miracle. Bravo!” Stan Brakhage