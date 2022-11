Not Available

Alba Regia is the true, poetic story of a love affair between a Hungarian doctor and a Russian girl during World War II. Set in the Nazi-occupied town of Alba Regia near the Danube, it is told in retrospect by the man whose mind is always returning to her last words: “I’ll come back.” The two lovers represent two worlds. They barely understand each other, yet a communion through sight and sensitivity forms a lasting bond between them.