Albergo Luna, camera 34

A young music teacher, after her house is burned down by a raid, has to go to a refugee camp with her old and sick mother. She is forced to sell everything she owns, while she is looking for a job as a singer. One night, tired and frustrated, she meets a man who invites her out for a drink. She accepts the invitation, stunned by the bunch of banknotes in his wallet. The man takes her to his room at the hotel Luna and seduces her. Before leaving, she robs him of his money and then walks hastily home, but in the meantime her mother has died. She meets a young maestro, who wants her to sing his songs. She seems to begin a happy, though hard, life together with the young maestro who wishes to marry her. The wicked man suddenly reappears and menaces to reveal their old encounter and that she is a thief, but he is later killed. The unfortunate lady is suspected of the crime, but at the end she is cleared of it and she can happily marry her maestro