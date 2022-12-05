Albert Ball: Missing Ace

Not Available

British Ace and hero Albert Ball was perhaps the Allies' best known flyer of the Great War. Originally an infantryman, Ball was one of the first members of the Royal Flying Corps but, on 7th May 1917, he would depart for his last fight. While engaged in a ferocious dog fight with the Germans over northern France he was seen heading into heavy cloud cover with his machine guns blazing. That was the last time anyone ever saw him alive. Official German records claim that Lothar Von Richtoffen, brother of the Red Baron, shot Ball down but this was never officially confirmed and remains a mystery of the war.