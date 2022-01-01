Not Available

Albert Collins Austin city Limits

  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

They called him the The Ice Man and The Master of the Telecaster, but above all else, Albert Collins was a consummate Texas bluesman. Ice Man or not, Albert was on fire the night of his taping on October 28, 1991. His performance was a wild ride, and the ACL stage proved too small for his antics, so with his long guitar chord in tow he took off into the audience during his ten-minute-plus finale of Frosty. He was first and foremost an entertainer, but nonetheless belongs up front in the pantheon of great blues guitarists.

Cast

Albert CollinsHimself

View Full Cast >

Images