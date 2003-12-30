2003

Albert Collins - In Concert: Ohne Filter movie was released Jul 08, 2003 by the Music Video Distributors studio. This performance was recorded on Oct.27th, 1988. Track list: Sack Of Woe, Listen Here, Tired Man, Lights Are On Nobody, Home, Mastercharge, Blackcat Bone, I Ain't Drunk, I Got That Feeling, Frosty. Albert Collins - In Concert: Ohne Filter video Musicians: Albert Collins - Guitar, Vocals, Debbie Davies - Guitar, Vocals, Johnny B. Albert Collins - In Concert: Ohne Filter film Gayden - Bass, Soko Richardson - Drums, Gabriel Flemmings - Trumpet, Chuck Williams - Saxophone, Sam Franklin - Tenor Saxophone, Duke Robillard - Guitar (special guest on "Frosty") Recorded on October 27th, this live recording includes the songs "Sack of Woe," "Tired Man," "Blackcat Bone," and more.