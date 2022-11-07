Albert Collins: Live at Montreux

Not Available

Filmed just a year before his untimely death from cancer, this 1992 concert from Montreux finds the great Collins still in fine form. With his trademark Fender Telecaster and distinctive finger picking style well to the fore, "The Iceman" delivers a set that runs from his early million selling single "Frosty" right up to songs from his last studio album "Iceman". As an added bonus there are four lenghty tracks from his 1979 appearance at Montreux to make this a definitive DVD for all blues fans.