Albert King Live in Sweden

2004

Born in Indianola, Mississippi, Albert King remains one of the most influential blues guitarists of all time and enjoyed a successful career that spanned four decades, with wide critical and commercial acceptance throughout the world. The left- handed blues giant wrenched stinging solos from his trademark Gibson Flying V, informing the sound and style of such admirers as Eric Clapton, Luther Allison, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Taj Mahal and Jimi Hendrix. This never before released concert film presents King in top form, tearing through his signature songs at the peak of his career. Songs include "Born under a Bad Sign," "The Sky Is Crying," "The Very Thought of You," "Cadillac Assembly Line," "Summertime," "Cold Women with Warm Hearts," "As the Years Go Passing By."