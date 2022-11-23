Not Available

Freek is a 49-year-old advertising executive and media figure. He appears to have it all: he has won many awards in his field, has a great wife Iris and a ten year old adopted son Werner. Iris is 39 and a strong partner, professionally and personally. She's beautiful, smart and a workaholic. Freek is known in the advertising world as a charmer and womanizer. He meets a dazzling young woman, the 24-year-old Alberta, whom he falls for. She persuades him to go to the place she shares a name with; Alberta, in the Canadian Rockies. The plan is to escape life in the Netherlands and paint expressionistic landscapes of the Canadian scenery together. Boredom strikes sooner than anticipated and Alberta goes in search of adventure elsewhere, leaving Freek hopeless and alone. Can he handle life on his own?