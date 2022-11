Not Available

Alberta Hunter debuted as a cabaret singer at age 11, and by the early 1920s was already a best-selling recording star. During her career, she sang with numerous jazz greats such as Louis Armstrong, Sidney Bechet and Fats Waller. Filmed in 1982, just two years before Hunter's death, this concert features her performances of "Nobody Knows You When You're Down and Out," "My Castle's Rockin'," "Down Hearted Blues" and many more classics.