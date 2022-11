Not Available

The three friends (Adel), (Salah) and (Faraj) meet (Mona) the beautiful girl in the pension in which they reside, the three guys come close to her but she tends to (Adel) and confesses that she is involved in smuggling with (Baher) because he has Evidence of her brother's innocence from a murder involved, Adel and his friends decide to help her to get rid of (Bahir) and prove her brother's innocence.