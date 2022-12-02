Albrecht Becker - Arsch Ficker, Faust Ficker

Not Available

Albrecht Becker was one of the last people to have survived the enacted Nazi suppression of homosexuals, which started in 1933, with the implementation of Paragraph 175. Imprisoned in Nuremberg from 1935 to 1938, he then decides to enrol in the army. On the Russian front he starts taking photos. After the war he dedicates himself to his job as a cinema production designer and scenographer, working mainly with musical comedies. Becker had started to 'decorate' his body in 1943, practicing the art of tattoos and piercing and taking photos of his progressive transformations. The director puts the spotlight on the body of Becker with photographs resembling landscapes of a body which, by its constant mutations and history, left a mark on its century.