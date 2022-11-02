Not Available

Album is a 2002 Indian Tamil romantic drama film written and directed by Vasanthabalan, starring Aryan Rajesh and Shruthika. The story portrays the love and affection between two families. The film, produced by Kavithalayaa Productions, was Vasanthabalan's directorial debut and became a commercial failure, remainaing his only unsuccessful venture.[1] It is however best known for featuring the song "Chellame Chellam" from Karthik Raja's soundtrack to the film, which was award-winning playback singer Shreya Ghoshal's first song in Tamil language.