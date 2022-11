Not Available

Alcatraz was a high security prison built with concrete and steel on an island surrounded by the frigid waters of San Francisco Bay. For almost 30 years Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary was the countries toughest prison and a living hell for the high risk and high profile trouble makers men like Al Capone, Machine Gun Kelly and the Birdman Robert Stroud. It’s a prison where every inmate learns one thing, there is no way out.