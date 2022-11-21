Alchemy Live

Not Available

Clive Nolan returns with a DVD featuring a live version of his most ambitious solo project to date – the rock musical “Alchemy”. Brought to life by a host of artists well known on the prog-rock scene, “Alchemy” is a Victorian adventure set in 1842, with a sense of the dark and mysterious. The DVD recorded in February in Wyspiański Theater (Katowice, Poland), is enriched by a number of additional features, such as interviews with Clive Nolan, Agnieszka Świta, David Clifford, Scott Higham, and Mark Westwood, as also “The Making of Alchemy” material.