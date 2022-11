Not Available

A portrait of the unique personality of Aldina Duarte, a girlish lady, who sings the “fado” out of conviction and love. The film profiles her, unveiling her personality, travelling with her on a journey across her city, Lisbon, visiting the places that she most loves and knows so well, exposing herself as a free and open, generous and lively, innocent but wise woman, with the straightforwardness and a certain spice full of prudishness that are so identifying to Aldina Duarte.