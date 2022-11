Not Available

Renowned Italian pianist Aldo Ciccolini performs works by Claude Debussy, Maurice Ravel, Rachmaninoff and Erik Satie in this concert appearance. Sought after by some of the world's greatest orchestras, Ciccolini has performed with famous conductors such as Wilhelm Furtwangler, Pierre Monteux, Erich Kleiber and Charles Munch. Many consider this performance by Ciccolini to be the definitive interpretation of Erik Satie's compositions.