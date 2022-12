Not Available

In 1985, jeepney driver Ulysses "Boboy" Alega loses his vehicle just as he needed money to pay his rent and buy medications for his child. After he accidentally shoots and kills a person during a fight, Boboy is then imprisoned and tortured by the police. With his release from prison, Boboy eventually joins a group involved in arms smuggling, and after some time its members come to consider him as their leader.