Fans of Alejandra Guzman will not be disappointed with this high-energy concert from the Mexican rock queen, as she thrills a throng of adoring fans with this dramatic performance in her native country. Highlights include "Ruge el Corazon," "Algo Natural," "Soy Tu Lluvia," "Cuidado con el Corazon," "Reina de Corazones," "Mala Hierba," "Eternamente Bella," "Hacer el Amor con Otro" and "Labios de Fuego."