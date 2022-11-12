Alejandro Fernández - Confidencias Reales

Not Available

Alejandro Fernández is the first Mexican pop artist to perform on stage at the prestigious Teatro Real The presentation took place during the Spanish tour Confidencias successful World Tour The event was billed as unique, historic and unrepeatable. With mariachi music, a symbol that has always characterized the singer, something never before seen in the theater, and accompanied by the Symphony Orchestra, Alejandro Fernández conducted one of the most unforgettable as the Teatro Real has lived recitals.