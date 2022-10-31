Alejandro Sanz - Canciones Para Un Paraiso En Vivo

Not Available

The most commercially successful Spanish singer of all time is Alejandro Sanz. His career began in the late 80's as a singer-songwriter. He earned a reputation as an industrious hitmaker in his native country of Spain and by the end of the 90's, Sanz became an International superstar with a ton of radio hits, most notably, one of the all-time greatest Spanish songs ever to hit the radio airaves, 'Corazon Partio.' Throughout the last fifteen years, Sanz has remained one of the best selling Latin pop singers, both in the recorded and concert touring industry. DVD