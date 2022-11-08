Not Available

Além

  • Drama
  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

B.I.T Arts

Gaza is a 14-year-old boy who lives on the Aegean coast of Turkey. Together with his domineering father, he helps smuggle refugees from war-torn countries to Europe, giving them temporary lodgings and scant food until they attempt the crossing. Gaza dreams of escaping this life, but can't help being drawn into a dark world of immorality, exploitation and human suffering. Can you avoid becoming a monster when you've been raised by one? Onur Saylak's debut feature, adapted from the award-winning novel of the same title by Hakan Günday, one of the first novels to document the refugee crisis in Europe, "More" is the gripping story of a boy that gets to grow up in a world where there's no room for innocence.

Cast

Hayat Van EckGaza
Turgut TunçalpHarmin
Tankut YildizDordor
Tuba BüyüküstünAhra
Kagan UlucaYadigar
Ahmet Melih YılmazOsman

