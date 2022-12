Not Available

Alemari (Kannada: ಅಲೆಮಾರಿ) is a 2012 released Kannada romantic action drama film starring Yogesh and Radhika Pandit in the lead roles. The story, screenplay, lyrics and direction is by Santhu. The music of the film was composed by Arjun Janya. B. K. Srinivas has produced the venture under BK Srinivasa Productions. The film released in theatres across Karnataka on 9 March 2012.