Esmat sympathizes with the life of a fugitive from justice after proving her innocence and relating to him after being represented by love. Ismat is preparing to travel to Abu Dhabi where he will hold an international conference on crime. Omar asks her to send a gift to a relative there. Ismat is surprised after hearing from him that he has a dynamite to blow up the plane. A delegation of ministers travels to attend the conference. Ismat informs the police and cooperates with them in eliminating him.