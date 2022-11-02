Not Available

Alert! is a collection of one to four minute animated musical clips created by one man, your pal Jim Ether. Jim began creating abstract animations for the internet and got it into his head to make a feature length motion picture consisting of as many abstract animations as he could make set to music..so that's what he did! With contributed sounds and pictures from over one hundred participants from all over the world ALERT! took three years to create and is now available for enjoyment in your home, car or hovercraft in DVD format.