"Alert at the Border" tells the story of the Ecuadorian-Peruvian War of 1941, one of the most important military campaigns in Latin America during the twentieth century, with unpublished scenes taken by war correspondents and recreations made by the team of Amauta Films (1937-1940). Despite his patriotic tone, the Peruvian government banned the film because peace negotiations with Ecuador in early 1942.