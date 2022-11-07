Not Available

Alessia... un vulcano sotto la pelle

  • Thriller

Alessia returns from the convent where she was educated to the farm where she spent her childhood. As she arrives, she starts to remember the crime that made her an orphan. The animosity she feels towards her aunt starts to get explained. Aunt Agnes was responsible for the crime, so she could get the land. Alessia starts to use her sexuality to manipulate the men around her and set a trap for her aunt as revenge.

Cast

Karina VerlierAlessia
Mario NovelliBiagio
Ria De SimoneAunt Agnese
Dario GhirardiLuigino
Luca SportelliUncle Nicola
Loris Peota

