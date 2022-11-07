Alessia... un vulcano sotto la pelle

Alessia returns from the convent where she was educated to the farm where she spent her childhood. As she arrives, she starts to remember the crime that made her an orphan. The animosity she feels towards her aunt starts to get explained. Aunt Agnes was responsible for the crime, so she could get the land. Alessia starts to use her sexuality to manipulate the men around her and set a trap for her aunt as revenge.
|Karina Verlier
|Alessia
|Mario Novelli
|Biagio
|Ria De Simone
|Aunt Agnese
|Dario Ghirardi
|Luigino
|Luca Sportelli
|Uncle Nicola
|Loris Peota
