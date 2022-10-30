Alestorm – Live at the End of the World

Not Available

Captain Morgan and his crew return from their trip to Australia with a huge treasure in the belly of their ship. "Live at the End of the World" documents their highly energetic Melbourne show which took place in early 2013. Chris Bowes and band present the rabid fans with an explosive best-of set including fan favourites "Keelhauled", "Shipwrecked" & "Nancy the Tavern Wench". The Pirate Metal sensation fired from all cylinders and played a show that will go down in Metal history!