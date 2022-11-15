Alex Chance: Family Therapist

Dr. Alex Chance is one sexy family therapist. This is a day in her life helping step-sisters with their relationships and finding out why she became a psychologist. We start off with a flashback to an awkward moment with her step-sister Alison telling Alex about her true feelings. Her first patient is Xandra. A young girl who is having sexual fantasies about her step-sister. Her next patient is, Dani. Her step-sister and her aren't as close as they used to be and are over at their parent's with a game of truth or dare is Dr. Chance's remedy. Her last patients are two step-sisters, Keisha and Karlee who can't stop fighting. Dr. Chance gets hands on with some sexual exercises in closeness. Dr. Alex Chance will do anything to help her patients.
