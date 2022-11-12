Alex in Wonderland

Not Available

This is Alex’s first solo standup special. This 120-minute show will include his typical rib-tickling and knee-slapping comedy and plenty of music and Tamil. Being passionate about music, Alex steals every opportunity to sing and play his musical instruments. Alex draws from his varied life experiences from growing up in a village in Tamil Nadu to working in corporate America, and brings unique colors to his acts. In this show, his insane optimism towards life will rub off on to you, and he will connect you with your own wonderland. A wonderful show that you can take your children, parents, elders and neighbors along and sit together and watch. The show is wholesome and clean and is 7+.