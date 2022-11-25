Alex Shelley: Made in Detroit

Not Available

"Talent on loan from God" - that is how Alex Shelley referred to himself the night Generation Next made its debut in Philadelphia and given the amazing wrestling abilities he has displayed throughout his career, it's a nickname hard to discredit. Even before he helped found the group, during his tag team and subsequent rivalry with Jimmy Jacobs, Alex Shelley demonstrated gifts few wrestlers possess and it only blossomed further under the GenNext banner. Battles with Jay Lethal, Doug Williams, and Bryan Danielson honed his technical prowess and prepared Alex for what would come next as he was exiled from the group he founded...