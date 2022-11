Not Available

Favorite Son is not a traditional documentary. Reporter Nyla Caputo (Julia Lowe Walker) questions some of the myths and ideologies handed down to us about Alexander Hamilton, George Washington, and Thomas Jefferson as she ranges far and wide to prepare a piece on the infamous duel between Hamilton and Aaron Burr. With Jesse Pennington as Hamilton, and Michael Emerson as the voice of George Washington. Additional scenes: "Paterson," "Major Andre."