It is the 13th century, and Russia is overrun by foreign invaders. A Russian knyaz', or prince, Alexander Nevsky, rallies the people to form a ragtag army to drive back an invasion by the Teutonic knights. This is a true story based on the actual battle at a lake near Novgorod.
|Nikolai Cherkasov
|Alexander Newski
|Nikolai Okhlopkov
|Vasili Buslai
|Andrei Abrikosov
|Gavrilo Oleksich
|Valentina Ivashova
|Olga Danilovna - a Maid of Novgorod
|Varvara Massalitinova
|Amelfa Timoferevna - Buslai's Mother
|Lev Fenin
|The Archbishop
