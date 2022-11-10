1938

Alexander Nevsky

  • Drama
  • History
  • War

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 25th, 1938

Studio

Mosfilm

It is the 13th century, and Russia is overrun by foreign invaders. A Russian knyaz', or prince, Alexander Nevsky, rallies the people to form a ragtag army to drive back an invasion by the Teutonic knights. This is a true story based on the actual battle at a lake near Novgorod.

Cast

Nikolai CherkasovAlexander Newski
Nikolai OkhlopkovVasili Buslai
Andrei AbrikosovGavrilo Oleksich
Valentina IvashovaOlga Danilovna - a Maid of Novgorod
Varvara MassalitinovaAmelfa Timoferevna - Buslai's Mother
Lev FeninThe Archbishop

