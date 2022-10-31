Alexander the Great - The man behind the Legend

Not Available

More than 2,000 years after he conquered the known world, Alexander the Great continues to fascinate. But what personal demons fueled Alexander's unquenchable thirst for danger, fame and conquest? Discover the astonishing truth in Beyond the Movie Alexander the Great. Discover how tactical battlefield savvy and reckless bravado made Alexander the most formidable warrior-leader of all time. Learn why his ferociously loyal men venerated Alexander, then finally, some say, conspired in his still controversial death. Brought stunningly to life with powerful re-creations and in-depth academic insights , it's a journey behind the mists and myths of history that reveals the real Alexander the Great as never before.