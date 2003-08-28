2003

Alexandra's Project

  • Drama
  • Thriller

August 28th, 2003

Steve is a man who has it all, a successful career, wonderful children, beautiful home and a loving wife. However, returning to his home after work on his birthday, he finds his house deserted and darkened with almost all the lightbulbs missing, all easy access outside cut off and a videotape waiting for him. Playing that tape, he watches a bizarre and grueling recording in which his wife explains her grievance with him, her reasons for disappearing with the children and her revenge for how he treated her in a way he would never forget.

Cast

Helen BudayAlexandra
Bogdan KocaBill
Samantha KniggeEmma
Eileen DarleyChristine
Jack ChristieSam
Geoff RevellRodney

