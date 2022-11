Not Available

Alexandre Pires shares the spotlight with Gloria Estefan in "Santo, Santo" in this compilation of music videos from Pires's 2007 album, "Exitos, Solo Para Usted." The Grammy Award-winning Brazilian pop singer heats things up in more videos, including "Necesidad," "Amame" and "Usted Se Me Llevo la Vida." A former member of Brazilian pagode band So Pra Contrariar, Pires captured the Best Artist award at the 2003 Latin Grammys.