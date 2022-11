Not Available

A profile of a preoperative transsexual, director Matthew Barbato's fascinating documentary follows Alexis Arquette as she prepares for her upcoming gender-reassignment surgery. Part of a famous Hollywood family that includes siblings Rosanna, Patricia and David, Alexis (nee Robert) is a well-known drag performer, underground cartoonist and actor who's appeared in dozens of films, including the 1994 blockbuster Pulp Fiction.