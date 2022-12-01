Not Available

Elegant angel presents Alexis Texas Boats and Hoes! over 2 hours of big booty lesbian fun!! Elegant Angel superstar Alexis Texas is back and more bootyful then ever as she hits the high seas in search of some new booty! Directed by and starring Alexis Texas!! Some of the hottest girl girl action ever! Watch as the booty and her superstar friends play games and each other in this awesome boating adventure! Featuring an All star cast including superstar Jesse Jane! Starring Alexis Texas, Jesse Jane, Ana Foxx, Jayden Cole, Jenna Foxxx, Sammie Six, Zoey Monroe, and Skyla Novea! Enjoy!!