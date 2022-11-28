Alexis Texas Lesbian House Party!

Not Available

Elegant angel presents LESBIAN HOUSE PARTY over 2 hours of hot lesbian fun!! Elegant Angel superstar Alexis Texas is back and more bootyful then ever as she hosts some of her hottest girlfriends for a dirty little party! Directed by and starring Alexis Texas!! Some of the hottest girl girl action ever! Watch as the booty and her superstar friends play games and each other in this awesome house party! Starring Alexis Texas, Ana Fox, Dava Foxx, Jayden Cole, Jenna Foxxx, Sammie Sixx, Zoey Monroe, and Kleio Valentien! Enjoy!!