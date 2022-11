Not Available

Sweetheart proudly presents adult industry superstar Alexis Texas in her very own showcase. Stunning Alexis, known for her passionate performances and incredible curves, seduces and devours four beautiful girls whom she carefully selected for this movie. Watch Alexis shimmy and bounce her world famous ass as she candidly discusses her career, sex tips, and shares her secrets to picking up ladies. Also starring Adriana Chechik, Jenna Sativa, AJ Applegate, and Mia Malkova.