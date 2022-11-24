Alf Robertson - näin se on...

Not Available

A summer in Ostrobothnia, Finland, with the Swedish country and western singer/songwriter and artist Alf Robertson. He grew up in Gamlestaden in Gothenburg went to sea on M / S Canada in 1957 when he was only 15 years old. In the spring of 1961, Alf Robertson was in New York. At 42nd street he discovered a Record-Yourself-Kiosk. He put in a coin and began to sing the slightly cheeky children's song "Doctor Lisa on touches the tummy", and this record became the first of Alf Robertson. In all he produced 50 albums and about 150 songs during his lifetime.