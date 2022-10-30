Alfie - The Bring Him Home Tour

Not Available

Filmed live at the Royal Festival Hall in London, during Alfie Boe’s sell out tour; the star of Les Miserables and the much loved tenor showcases his mesmerising and outstanding voice in his very own show Bring Him Home. With an impressively diverse collection of tracks including the impassioned "Maria" from West Side Story, Ewan MacColl’s heartfelt "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face", a truly breathtaking rendition of "Bring Him Home" from Les Miserables and an emotional performance of Martina McBride’s ‘In My Daughters Eyes’. Plus, Alfie performs a wonderful medley of James Bond theme tunes, and uniquely inspired renditions of tunes from Moulin Rouge, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and much more. Alfie is also joined on stage for some unique performances by his very special guests, including Matt Lucas, Melanie C, Tom Fletcher from McFly, Claude-Michel Schonberg and Shakira Riddell-Morales. The peoples favourite tenor, delights with a truly magical performance.