الفلوس والوحوش

Not Available

Hammam Bek, a businessman who owns an investment office that carries out illegal activities and drug trafficking, works with Tawfiq, who plans with one of the dancers to take over one million pounds. Hammam hands her over to one of the employees in his office, Adam, to deliver it to a client in Ismailia. Adam to hand over the money and receive the goods that are forbidden to be sold, the circumstances change without the arrival of the client, Adam returns carrying the secretariat that does not know what is inside and handed over to them