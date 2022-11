Not Available

This warm documentary narrates the intense life of Alfonsina Storni. A polyphony of intentional voices to account for the impossible: the first person who narrates to refer to the voice of the poet; his great-granddaughter recites from the present; several testimonies of their biographies explain their behaviors, their positions, their tendencies. However, the interesting thing is that nobody can give an exact account of who Alfonsina was and how she thought.