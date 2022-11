Not Available

Keen to dispel some long-held misconceptions about the compositions of Franz Schubert, renowned Austrian pianist Alfred Brendel uses words and music to make his case in this third volume of his engaging performance series. Here, Brendel offers brilliantly nuanced performances and insightful musical analysis of the revered Romantic composer's Sonata in G Major, D. 894, and Impromptus D. 899 and D. 935.