2013

This is a wonderful and revealing film about famed horror and suspense director Alfred Hitchcock. You'll see behind-the-scenes of some of his most famous films including Psycho, Rear Window, Dial M for Murder, Vertigo and many more! Containing interviews, unique production shorts, trailers, film clips, news segments, and more, this collection offers a rare look into the life and times of this man who became a Hollywood legend and the undisputed Master of Suspense!