Alfred Hitchcock: More Than Just a Profile

No one comes close to the undisputed master of the macabre and suspense as Alfred Hitchcock. The rotund figure of the smiling, unassuming Englishman is as recognizable as his work, thanks in part to his wonderful cameo appearances and to having crafted such classics like "Psycho," "The Birds," "Rear Window," and "Dial M For Murder". Hitchcock is a name that no one will soon forget. There is, however, another incredible story to be told here--that of the great director Alfred Hitchcock himself, who was born to London shopkeepers in the unassuming suburb of Leytonstone. A self-made man, Hitchcock was determined to break into the British Film Industry, and of course, he succeeded. Then when America and Hollywood beckoned, he rose to the challenge once again, and the rest is movie history.